When Geetha Govindam Director Left Rashmika Mandanna Crying!

In April 2019's interview, Rashmika revealed, "One day, I went to the shoot slightly late and soon after reaching the set, no one talked to me and embarrassed me. I sat down and started crying without any clue about what was happening."

Geetha Govindam Director Left Rashmika Mandanna Crying

The actress further added, "It was then that our director Parasuram came to me and told me that he played a prank to capture my natural sad expressions." The actress confessed that the prank left her in a shock and she took some time to get back to normal again!

Rashmika Mandanna’s Films

Rashmika's Geeta Govindam was a big him. Her chemistry with Vijay Deverakonda was loved by audiences. Her Telugu film opposite Vijay (Dear Comrade) and Kannada film Yajamana (with Darshan) received good responses from the audience. Actress' Sankranthi release, Sarileru Neekevvaru is also a big hit.

Rashmika’s Upcoming Films

She will be seen with Nithiin in Bheeshma which will be released on February 21, 2020. She will also be seen in Kannada film Pogaru. It is being said that Geetha Govindam director is a planning to rope in Rashmika opposite Naga Chaitanya in his next film. She will also be seen in Allu Arjun's film.

