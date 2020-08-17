When Mahesh Babu Revealed The Real Reason Behind His Three-Year Hiatus From Films After Athidhi!

Mahesh Babu And His Three Years Long Break!

Fans of Mahesh Babu had a heart-breaking moment when the actor kept himself away from films after delivering Athidhi (2007), which turned out to be a flop. Though there were several reports suggesting that the actor has quit films due to reasons unknown, the fans kept requesting the star to make a comeback promising their immense support.

Mahesh Babu Returns!

Then, Mahesh Babu made an impressive comeback with the 2010 film Khaleja which turned out to be an average film at the theatres. The fans were elated to watch the actor on screen after three long years, and cheered him up for his tremendous re-entry.

When Mahesh Revealed The Real Reason Of His Break!

During a media interaction, the actor had revealed that he took a hiatus from films due to the pressure after delivering Athidhi. He said, "I literally took a three-year break because I couldn't handle it. Just the pressure.. I delivered one of the biggest hits of that time called Pokiri. It was a phenomenal blockbuster at that time. So it just took me to another level (Athidhi). My grandmother was very close to me..I lost her.. Namrata's parents passed away at the same year. So everything was happening at that time."

Mahesh Babu Said ‘I Didn’t Know How To Satisfy My Fans’

He further added that he was in a dilemma on what films he should choose and how he should satisfy his fans. He went on to say, "I didn't know what films to do, what kind of performances to come up, how to satisfy my fans.. so it was a whole kind of confusion happening. My son was there, who is eight months old..so I said I will take a six-month break..that six-month break became three years.. I learned a lot at that time..matured and then I knew what to do exactly."

Mahesh Babu On How He Stayed Secured During The Break!

When asked how he stayed secure while he was on a break with no film commitments, the actor said that he was secured as he signed at least 12 endorsements during the period and even built a house with the money. "Some magic happened in those three years..I started signing a lot of brands. Telugu actors to do endorsements at that time was very new. No one did it. So I was one of the first actors. I ended up signing 12 endorsements or so in that period. Moneywise we were fine secured..We built a house with the ad money during that time", the actor responded amusingly.

Mahesh’s Future Project!

Mahesh Babu will next be seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata helmed by Parasuram. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainment in association with GMB Entertainment, the movie will have Keerthy Suresh essaying the female lead role.