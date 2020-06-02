When Nandamuri Balakrishna Threatened To Break Ram Charan’s Teeth

Ram Charan is currently gearing up for the last leg of shoot of his upcoming film RRR, starring Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film is considered as one of the most awaited films in Telugu film industry. Ram Charan is known for his courteous nature. However, the actor has a tiff with Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Well, in 2011, during the release of Suriya and AR Murugadoss' 7aum Arivu, which was dubbed in Telugu as 7th Sense, Ram Charan and Balakrishna had a big fight. At the success meet of the film, which was held in Hyderabad, Ram Charan was the chief guest. The RRR star praised AR Murugadoss and said, "I am impressed with the story and concept of the film. Also, I regret that the Telugu film industry does not have a director like Murugadoss. We are not so fortunate to have a talented director like him."

Well, this statement didn't go down well with Balakrishna and he responded to Ram Charan's statement harshly. The actor threatened Ram by saying that he will break his teeth if he doesn't control his tongue.

An angry Balakrishna said, "I have seen someone saying on stage that the Telugu film industry is not fortunate to have a director like Murugadoss. What does that guy even know? He is enjoying the fruits of a tree which someone else has planted. I told that guy that I will break his teeth. It is necessary that people keep their tongue in control and watch what they are talking about."

After Balakrishna's threat message to Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi stayed calm and refused to comment on the same. Notably, Balakrishna and Chiranjeevi's family are still not on good terms.