When Rajamouli Revealed The Reason Why He Could Easily Connect With His Baahubali Actor Prabhas!

Rajamouli Reveals How He And Prabhas Became Good Friends!

Long back during the promotion of Baahubali, the ace filmmaker revealed that he could connect with Prabhas not only on the professional front but also personally. Rajamouli during an interaction with Indiaglitz said, "During the making of Chatrapathi we connected very well. We became good friends. There are certain things we agree upon like we don't believe in the number of films we make.. we don't believe in the big remunerations we charge..and we believe in giving all that we could to the film that we are working upon. We never work on two films at a time..there are certain things we are very clear upon..not just films but in life."

When Rajamouli Asked For Prabhas’ Long Date For Baahubali!

SS Rajamouli talked about an incident that took place while narrating the epic film to the Rebel Star. The filmmaker apparently asked for the actor's date for one year of the film, to which Prabhas said that the story definitely doesn't look like one that can be completed within a year, so he himself is ready to give two years of his dates for Baahubali. Rajamouli said, "When I narrated the story and asked him for one year of his days, he laughed and said ‘Darling you cannot make this film in one year. I am making myself free for two years.' You see it is very difficult to get a star to do that."

What? Prabhas’ Baahubali Remuneration Was Only Fixed After Six Months Into Production!

Rajamouli said that money never played a pivotal role in the whole making of the film, especially with regard to Prabhas' remuneration. He revealed that the actor's remuneration was only discussed after six months into the production of Baahubali. Sharing the surprising incident he said, "We spent so much on the making of the film.. we never spoke his remuneration..may be after six months into production we thought of a very small figure..he was a red heart star..he had 3 back to back hits.. and producers were running after him with money bags and we told him ok Prabhas the production can only pay this much. Prabhas said ‘oh you are going to pay me that much..i didn't expect you will pay me that much.' So money was never discussed nor it played a pivotal role."

Rajamouli-Prabhas’ Forever Baahubali!

The epic action film produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni featured a star-studded cast including Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamananaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj and Nassar. Baahubali bagged the National Award for the Best Feature Film, becoming the first Tollywood film to win the award. Baahuabli also received an award for the Best Special Effects category.