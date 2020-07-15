When You Google PAN-INDIA Star, Prabhas Is The Only Name That Appears. Know Why!

Prabhas is a phenomenal actor who has made his path in the industry with his hard work and talent that he possesses. With every project, the actor has moulded himself into completely different characters and the on-screen performances have been the proof of the same. Be it in terms of looks, clothing, dialogue delivery or adding some oomph, Prabhas has done it all.

With the ability of breathing life into every type of character and winning hearts, not just all across the nation but across the world, everyone has accepted Prabhas to be a PAN-India star and even when we google 'PAN-India star' there's only one name that you can see and it's none other than Prabhas. The actor is also the second one after legendary Raj Kapoor to win the hearts of Russian audiences with his body of work.

One of the best examples of his work being the two-part epic Baahubali, one of which recently marked its five-year anniversary. The film spread all across like wildfire and the fever is still high. Another one being Saaho which is none the less and also marked his debut in Bollywood with Shraddha Kapoor.

The reason Prabhas is so widely loved is because the actor works day in and day out to ensure that every performance is great and unique from his previous one and the variety of on-screen characters is proof. With pure talent and hard work, the actor has achieved this stage where he needs no introduction and his work speaks for him.

The poster for Prabhas' next titled RadheShyam was released recently and fans all across have loved the poster so much that it crossed over 6.3 Million tweets in just 24 hours. Another upcoming projects of Prabhas also include the first-ever PAN-WORLD release with Nag-Ashwin directorial.

