Who Is Chaitanya Jonnalagadda? Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Niharika Konidela’s To-Be Husband

Niharika Konidela is gearing up to begin the new phase of her life with Chaitanya Jonnalagadda. The beautiful actress will enter wedlock on Wednesday (December 9, 2020) in an auspicious ceremony, which will be held at Udaipur's Udaivilas Palace (Rajasthan).

Well, with several pictures and videos from the duo's recent sangeet ceremony going viral on social media, we are sure the wedding will also be a starry affair with one of Tollywood's most influential families, the Mega family gracing the event of their dearest Niharika.

Let us tell you that Chaitanya Jonnalagadda is a business strategist and early-stage investor, currently working as the Chief Experience Officer in Gottlich Design Private Limited since September 2020. The 30-year-old Chaitanya born on July 27, 1990, is an alumnus of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (2003-05). He has completed his MS (Master Of Science-Mathematics) from one of the most reputed colleges of India, Birla Institute Of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani (2008-12). He holds an MBA (Master of Business Administration) degree in Strategy and Finance from the Indian School of Business (2018-19).

He started off his career in May 2011 as a Corporate Relations Executive in Surya Ray Elixirs Pvt Ltd, and climbed u the corporate ladder. Then from 2017-2018. he worked as an Assistant Manager at Hyderabad's government advisory firm KPMG. Before getting into Tech Mahindra, Chaitanya served as the CEO and Co-owner of The Hurricanes, ISB Super League (2018-19). In Tech Mahindra, Niharika's to-be husband served as Manager for Global Leadership Cadre, Product Owner for Digital Health Platform and Manager for Growth Strategy.

Chaitanya has also invested in several renowned companies including Nestle, IBM, Airtel and others. His total net worth as of 2020 is reportedly Rs 4 crore.

The handsome hunk's mother is a homemaker while his father J Prabhakar Rao is Guntur's Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Talking more about Niharika and Chaitanya, the duo dated for a long time before publicly announcing their relationship status in June 2020. Though it is not known how love brewed between them, reportedly Megastar Chiranjeevi, her paternal uncle is a good friend of Chaitanya's father Prabhakar and had introduced the two families to each other.

Also Read: Niharika Konidela-Chaitanya Jonnalagadda's Sangeet: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun Grace The Event; See Pics & Videos

Also Read: Niharika Konidela Wedding: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan & Others Reach Udaipur; See Pics