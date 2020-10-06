Who is Gautam Kitchlu? Know Everything About Kajal Aggarwal’s Fiancé!

After much speculation about her engagement with Gautam Kitchlu, Kajal Aggarwal has announced her wedding today. The actress took to her social media handle to do that as she shared a note with the title, 'I said Yes'. Kajal further said in the note that the wedding will take place on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai.

Well, let us tell you that Gautam is a Mumbai-based businessman and is the owner of a tech and design company, Discern Living. He has done his schooling from Mumbai's prestigious Cathedral & John Connon School and completed his BA in Economics And International Relations from Massachusetts' Tufts University. He holds an MBA degree from INSEAD, one of the top business schools in the world. Gautam also has a degree in Textile Development and Marketing from the New York-based reputed Fashion Institute of Technology.

Gautam Kitchlu is the co-founder of The Elephant Company, of which he was the chief executive office from 2013-15. He served as the vice-president of Fab Furnish from 2012-13.

Well, several pictures of Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu have been doing the rounds for a few months now and today, the news shared by the talented actress has surely thrilled her innumerable fans and followers who are waiting for the wedding celebrations.

Check out Kajal Aggarwal's to-be Gautam Kitchlu's Instagram profile here!

Coming back to Kajal Aggarwal's note regarding the wedding, she wrote, "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai in a small private ceremony surrounded by our immediate family members. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit." Thanking her fans and followers for supporting her throughout, she said, "I thank you all for the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey."

Kajal Aggarwal also promised her fans that she would continue working in films post-wedding as she wrote, "I will continue doing what I cherish the most-entertaining my audience- now with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support."

Talking about her film career, Kajal will next be seen opposite Chiranjeevi in Koratala Siva's Acharya. The film will soon start rolling and will also feature Ram Charan and Sonu Sood. Her Tamil projects include Brinda Gopal's Hey Sinamika alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari, and Shankar's Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role.

