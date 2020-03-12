    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Who Should Star Opposite Prabhas In Nag Ashwin's Film: Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif Or Alia Bhatt?

      By
      |

      While Prabhas is currently in Europe shooting for Radhe Krishna Kumar's directorial venture, it's his upcoming film with Nag Ashwin that has been grabbing headlines every other day. The talented actor announced his 21st project not too long ago on social media and since then everyone has been wondering about the leading lady of the film. We had exclusively reported about Deepika Padukone being approached for the sci-fi movie.

      But it looks like she isn't the only one being considered for Ashwin's big-budget film. Reportedly, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt are also in the running. So the big question is - who should romance Prabhas in his next outing?

      Deepika Katrina Alia

      Deepika Padukone

      Ranveer Singh's wifey has already established herself as a bankable actress in Bollywood. And the leggy beauty recently made her Hollywood debut as well with xXx: Return of Xander Cage. In fact, Deepika made her acting debut with Kannada film Aishwarya in 2006 and then in 2010 she even entered the Tamil industry with Rajinikanth starrer Kochadaiiyaan. So going by her vast and diverse filmography, we think it's just the perfect time for the Piku heroine to make her mark in Telugu cinema too. Also, Prabhas and Deepika would look great together on the big screen, don't you guys agree?

      Katrina Kaif

      Unlike her contemporary Deepika, Kat has already done films in Telugu. Yes, you heard that right. The B-town babe starred in Malliswari and Allari Pidugu back in 2004 and 2005 respectively. So the fact that the Sooryavanshi actress already knows how things work in Telugu cinema is good enough reason for Ashwin to cast her opposite the Saaho hero. Plus, it would be interesting to see Prabhas and Katrina's chemistry on 70mm. So all in all, if Kat bags the coveted project then it would be equally exciting, no?

      Alia Bhatt

      The Highway actress is yet to make her presence felt in the South film industry. However, she is already doing RRR which is going to be one of the biggest Telugu releases of next year. And if she can follow it up with another magnum opus like Prabhas starrer then we think Ms Bhatt would become a bigger name down South. Though her pairing with Prabhas may seem unconventional, Alia will definitely do a good job as she's doing a sci-fi thriller in Bollywood and that will definitely come in handy for her if she signs Ashwin's untitled film.

      Lastly, we think all the three ladies are supremely talented so whoever ends up doing the film, we are sure won't disappoint. But we want to know your thoughts. So comment below and let us know who should star opposite Prabhas in his next film.

      ALSO READ

      EXCLUSIVE: Was Deepika Padukone Approached For Prabhas Starrer By Nag Ashwin?

      Story first published: Thursday, March 12, 2020, 17:40 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 12, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X