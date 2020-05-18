Why Did Allu Arjun Reject Vijay Deverakonda’s Geetha Govindam? Let’s Find Out

When Geetha Govindam Was Offered To Allu Arjun

Many people don't know that Geetha Govindam starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna was earlier offered to Allu Arjun. Yes, you read that right! Director Parasuram first narrated the script to Allu Aravind post which they approached the actor.

Allu Arjun Rejected Geetha Govindam

Interestingly, Allu Arjun had liked the script but he rejected the offer. Bunny rejected Geetha Govindam because he had already created a mass image with the action drama Sarrainodu. Hence, he thought the cine lovers will not accept him in the romantic comedy-drama. Allu Arjun indeed lost his chance and rest is the history.

Allu Arjun’s Success

Allu Arjun's last release Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was super hit at the box office. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the Stylish star's Sankranti 2020 release did a record-breaking business. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Jayaram, Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj and others.

Future Projects

Allu Arjun will next be seen in Sukumar's thriller Pushpa. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Simha, Prakash Raj, Jagapati Babu and others in pivotal roles. Pushpa is the first pan-India project of Allu Arjun's career which is releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. On Bunny's birthday, the makers shared the first look poster of Allu Arjun's 20th film.