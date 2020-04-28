Why Is Chiranjeevi Adamant On Roping In Ram Charan For Acharya? Reason Revealed!

Looks like the rumours and news around Chiranjeevi's Acharya are here to stay. Of lately, there was buzz that Mahesh Babu will be a part of Megastar's action-thriller. Later, Ram Charan was said to have been roped in to essay the extended cameo in the movie. It was also said that Chiru was least interested to rope any other actor for his movie other than his son Ram Charan.

Well, it is a fact that the audience is eagerly waiting for the father-son duo to do a film together. Earlier, Chiru had essayed a cameo in Ram Charan's fantasy action-thriller Magadheera. When the makers were confused about the actor, who can essay the cameo, Chiranjeevi recommended Ram Charan, looking at the significance of the role. Well, the actor might have felt that the duo wouldn't get a better opportunity for sharing screen space than in Acharya.

The makers had also convinced that the roles of the actors were of equal importance, and hence, Chiru couldn't think of a better option than grabbing the role for Mega Power Star. The extended cameo will have a song and a dynamic action scene. Charan will grace the screen for around 30 minutes and will portray the role of a Naxalite, who loses his life after working on a mission.

Earlier, we had reported that Ram Charan is currently busy with SS Rajamouli's Roudram Ranam Rudhiram. Looking at the unfortunate lockdown which has halted activities of the entertainment world, the actor might take a long time in shooting for the cameo after completing the RRR shoot.

Coming back to Acharya, the movie is directed by Koratala Siva and bankrolled by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments.

