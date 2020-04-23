Why Pawan Kalyan Is Missing From #BeTheREALMAN Challenge?

Novel Coronavirus pandemic is making celebrities do various activities in their houses. Ever since PM Narendra Modi announced nationwide lockdown, Tollywood celebs are trying, in every way possible, to be physically active by contributing to household work.

A few days ago, Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga started 'Be The Real Man' challenge, in which a man has to break the stereotype and encourage other men to help women in household works. Challenging the Baahubali director SS Rajamouli, Sandeep wrote, "Man can be a great domestic worker and a real man will never let his woman work all by herself specially during this No maid times & Quarantine. Please help in domestic work #BetheREALMAN I request @ssrajamouli sir to pass it on and inspire more by uploading a video :-)." (sic)

Accepting his challenge, SS Rajamouli too posted a video of himself doing the household chores on Twitter, and nominated his RRR actors Jr NTR, Ram Charan and director Sukumar.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan too accepted the #BeTheREALMAN challenge and nominated Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Venkatesh, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Koratala Siva and Ranveer Singh, Rana Daggubati and Sharwanand respectively.

However, one thing we can't miss you notice is that none of them nominated Pawan Kalyan for the challenge. Well, Chiranjeevi, who is known to be a good friend of the Power Star, nominated Rajinikanth instead of him.

Well, as we all know, Pawan Kalyan might be busy with his political work in helping the Coronavirus victims. Hence, the Tollywood celebs preferred not to nominate him for the challenge.

On a related note, the challenge has indeed set an example on social media platforms, and fans are agreeing with the fact that a man should help his wife or mother in household works.