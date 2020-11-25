Wild Dog: Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Action-Thriller To Release On Netflix?

Not too long ago, Nagarjuna Akkineni shared a few pictures from the sets of his upcoming film Wild Dog. The pictures taken from the Himalayas thrilled the fans and indeed went viral on social media in no time. The team had resumed the film's shooting after months of COVID-19 break in September 2020.

Well, with several speculations doing the rounds regarding the release of the highly anticipated film, we hear that Wild Dog's digital rights have been bagged by Netflix. Sources also suggest that the film now has high chances of getting a direct-to-OTT release on the popular video streaming platform. Though it is not confirmed by the makers, there are also reports that the Nagarjuna Akkineni-starrer will release simultaneously in theatres. Innumerable fans and followers of the senior actor are thrilled with the ongoing buzz, and are hoping that the makers will soon update them with the release date of the film.

Talking about Nagarjuna Akkineni's role, he will be seen essaying a never-seen-before role of a National Investigation Agency officer in Wild Dog. Earlier, the senior actor took to his Twitter handle to announce the wrap up of the film's shoot as he tweeted, "Heading home after wrapping up my work for #WildDog!! feeling sad as I say good bye to my talented team and the Himalayas."

Directed by debutant Ashishor Solomon, the highly awaited action-thriller also features Bollywood actors Dia Mirza, Saiyami Kher and Atul Kulkarni. Interestingly, the film based on true events, also has Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestant Ali Reza playing a key role.

