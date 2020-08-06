Wild Dog Teaser To Be Out On Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Birthday?

Nagarjuna Akkineni recently made it to the headlines with his BTS picture shared on social media from the sets of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. The pictures received immense love from the fans and followers of the actor and reality show. Known as one of the sought after actors of Indian cinema, Nagarjuna has also become the first Tollywood celebrity to resume shoot post the COVID-19 lockdown imposed by the central and state government.

On a related note, August marks a special month for the Manmadhudu 2 star as his birthday falls on 29th of this month. With the fans gearing up to celebrate Nagarjuna's birthday by dropping a common display picture (CDP), the makers of his next titled Wild Dog are also said to be prepping up to release the teaser of the film. As per rumours that are doing the rounds, the teaser of the action-thriller will be unveiled on the special occasion of his 61st birthday. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

For the unversed, the first look poster of the film was released on December 27, 2019, by Nagarjuna. The intriguing poster featured English and Telugu newspaper cuttings with the headline, "Encounter in the city: 6 dead police or wild dog?" The actor will be seen essaying the role of an NIA officer Vijay Varma, who is also known as the Wild Dog of the department for his style of dealing with criminals.

Unveiling the poster, the actor had tweeted, "Excited to be a part of a true-life inspired drama after a long time. Playing an NIA officer!! New age technicians and new format film making. One never stops learning. 2020 IS GOING TO BE EXCITING!!!"

Helmed by Ashishor Solomon, the movie's first schedule was wrapped up before the lockdown. The script for the high-octane action-thriller is written by Kiran Kumar, while the project is bankrolled by Niranjan Reddy.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Nagarjuna Shoots Special Promo

Is Samantha Akkineni Planning To Quit Acting In Films?