Will Mahesh Babu-Puri Jagannadh Reunite For A Hat-Trick After Pokiri And Business Man?
The tension between Mahesh Babu and Puri Jagannadh is a well-known tale of Tollywood. The duo came together for the first time for Pokiri, which turned out to be the biggest hit of their respective careers. Following, the 2006 movie, the actor-director duo again collaborated for the 2012 action crime flick Business Man, which also became a blockbuster at the theatres. Well, it is no secret that Mahesh Babu's career graph went up with Pokiri, while Puri Jagannadh's graph started slipping down after the 2015 film Temper.
It is also rumoured that the duo is not on talking terms with each other. It is said that the two were supposed to join hands for the movie Jana Gana Mana, which didn't take off due to some creative differences between the two. Interestingly, a few days back, on the 14th anniversary of Pokiri, Puri Jagannadh took to his social media handle to thank fans.
But the director seemed to have forgotten the hero of his action-thriller, as he wrote, "Thanks to each n everyone for continuously showering your love towards Pokiri. Can't believe it's been 14 years already...Cheers to all POKIRI LOVERS #14YearsForSouthIndiaIHPokiri." The tweet clearly indicates that the director is still not happy with Mahesh Babu. Well, his tweet didn't go well with Mahesh fans, who called him egoistic.
Puri Jagannadh's Tweet:
Thanks to each n everyone for continuously showering your love towards Pokiri . Can’t believe it’s been 14 years already ...— PURIJAGAN (@purijagan) April 28, 2020
Cheers to all POKIRI LOVERS 👍🏽👍🏽#14YearsForSouthIndiaIHPokiri pic.twitter.com/ScO2Szh5cl
Here are the fans tweets:
Mb ni tag cheyochuga....#14YearsForSouthIndiaIHPokiri— . (@UrsKrishTweets) April 28, 2020
SUPERSTAR @urstrulyMahesh gaarini TAG chesi oka TWEET veyandi oke oka TWEET veyandi— !!🔥SSMB Hatrick 200Crs🔥!! (@KalyanAneNenu) April 28, 2020
POKIRI LOVERS antunnaru..#Superstar FANS ni kuda mention chayaledu meeru
Meeru TWEET veyandi #MaheshBabu gaari meeda mimalani NETHINA petukuni chusedi ma FANS ae#14YearsForSouthIndiaIHPokiri pic.twitter.com/Sf1ko4jL4E
#14YearsForSouthIndiaIHPokiri ee TAG marchipothe ela sir meeru— !!🔥SSMB Hatrick 200Crs🔥!! (@KalyanAneNenu) April 28, 2020
175 Days 63 Centers ALL INDIA RECORD
100 Days 200 Centers ALL TIME RECORD
50 Days 305 Centers ALL TIME RECORD
1000 Days Run ayyina 1st MVE in SOUTH🔥
48Crs+ SHARE with 66Crs+ GROSS👏👏@urstrulyMahesh gaaru GURINCHI? pic.twitter.com/czcBdI2PGT
Inka expect cheyavaddhu saami .. Puri sir kaneesam babu ni tag cheyaledhu.. antha ego vundhi akkada— SOMESH (@urs_somesh) April 28, 2020
@purijagan Sir Mahesh Anna Ninnu Tag Cheysi Mari Pre-release Lo Cheppaledhu ani Post Pettadu— Athadu🏃 (@kensterkenneth) April 28, 2020
Kanisam Tag Cheysi E Memorable Day Ni Recreate Cheyyochu Ga Bro
Malli Movie Set Iye Chances Untai 😐😐#14YearsForSouthIndiaIHPokiri
MB ni Mention Chesina..— #SSMB27 (@UrstrulyShiva09) April 28, 2020
Unna Kopam Konchem Aeina Thaggedhemo
Enduku Sirr Intha Irritating ga Behave Chesthunnaru, Ippudu Mi Chuttu Undi Bhajana Chesevaallu Kastallo Undaru
But Flops Unna Miku 2Times Life Icchina Only Person In TFI, Ur Doing Wrong#14YearsForSouthIndiaIHPokiri
@urstrulyMahesh @purijagan— saisharan reddy (@saisharanredd1) April 28, 2020
Ego lu pakkana petti oka movie tiyandi ayya🙏🙏#14YearsForSouthIndiaIHPokiri #Pokiri pic.twitter.com/WReFUF5NlN
Recently in an interview, Puri said that Mahesh Babu works only with those directors who have a good track record and can deliver hits. He also added that Mahesh Babu fans are better than the actor himself. There were also reports that the director has replaced Mahesh Babu with Yash in Jana Gana Mana. Well, we wish the actor-director leave the past behind and move on, as the fans are eagerly waiting for the Mahesh-Puri magic on screen.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga To Give Mahesh Babu A Narration Post Lockdown?