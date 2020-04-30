    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Will Mahesh Babu-Puri Jagannadh Reunite For A Hat-Trick After Pokiri And Business Man?

      The tension between Mahesh Babu and Puri Jagannadh is a well-known tale of Tollywood. The duo came together for the first time for Pokiri, which turned out to be the biggest hit of their respective careers. Following, the 2006 movie, the actor-director duo again collaborated for the 2012 action crime flick Business Man, which also became a blockbuster at the theatres. Well, it is no secret that Mahesh Babu's career graph went up with Pokiri, while Puri Jagannadh's graph started slipping down after the 2015 film Temper.

      It is also rumoured that the duo is not on talking terms with each other. It is said that the two were supposed to join hands for the movie Jana Gana Mana, which didn't take off due to some creative differences between the two. Interestingly, a few days back, on the 14th anniversary of Pokiri, Puri Jagannadh took to his social media handle to thank fans.

      But the director seemed to have forgotten the hero of his action-thriller, as he wrote, "Thanks to each n everyone for continuously showering your love towards Pokiri. Can't believe it's been 14 years already...Cheers to all POKIRI LOVERS #14YearsForSouthIndiaIHPokiri." The tweet clearly indicates that the director is still not happy with Mahesh Babu. Well, his tweet didn't go well with Mahesh fans, who called him egoistic.

      Puri Jagannadh's Tweet:

      Here are the fans tweets:

      Recently in an interview, Puri said that Mahesh Babu works only with those directors who have a good track record and can deliver hits. He also added that Mahesh Babu fans are better than the actor himself. There were also reports that the director has replaced Mahesh Babu with Yash in Jana Gana Mana. Well, we wish the actor-director leave the past behind and move on, as the fans are eagerly waiting for the Mahesh-Puri magic on screen.

      Sandeep Reddy Vanga To Give Mahesh Babu A Narration Post Lockdown?

      Story first published: Thursday, April 30, 2020, 18:28 [IST]
