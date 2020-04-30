Will Mahesh Babu-Puri Jagannadh Reunite For A Hat-Trick After Pokiri And Business Man?

The tension between Mahesh Babu and Puri Jagannadh is a well-known tale of Tollywood. The duo came together for the first time for Pokiri, which turned out to be the biggest hit of their respective careers. Following, the 2006 movie, the actor-director duo again collaborated for the 2012 action crime flick Business Man, which also became a blockbuster at the theatres. Well, it is no secret that Mahesh Babu's career graph went up with Pokiri, while Puri Jagannadh's graph started slipping down after the 2015 film Temper.

It is also rumoured that the duo is not on talking terms with each other. It is said that the two were supposed to join hands for the movie Jana Gana Mana, which didn't take off due to some creative differences between the two. Interestingly, a few days back, on the 14th anniversary of Pokiri, Puri Jagannadh took to his social media handle to thank fans.

But the director seemed to have forgotten the hero of his action-thriller, as he wrote, "Thanks to each n everyone for continuously showering your love towards Pokiri. Can't believe it's been 14 years already...Cheers to all POKIRI LOVERS #14YearsForSouthIndiaIHPokiri." The tweet clearly indicates that the director is still not happy with Mahesh Babu. Well, his tweet didn't go well with Mahesh fans, who called him egoistic.

Puri Jagannadh's Tweet:

Thanks to each n everyone for continuously showering your love towards Pokiri . Can’t believe it’s been 14 years already ...

Cheers to all POKIRI LOVERS 👍🏽👍🏽#14YearsForSouthIndiaIHPokiri pic.twitter.com/ScO2Szh5cl — PURIJAGAN (@purijagan) April 28, 2020

Here are the fans tweets:

SUPERSTAR @urstrulyMahesh gaarini TAG chesi oka TWEET veyandi oke oka TWEET veyandi



POKIRI LOVERS antunnaru..#Superstar FANS ni kuda mention chayaledu meeru



Meeru TWEET veyandi #MaheshBabu gaari meeda mimalani NETHINA petukuni chusedi ma FANS ae#14YearsForSouthIndiaIHPokiri pic.twitter.com/Sf1ko4jL4E — !!🔥SSMB Hatrick 200Crs🔥!! (@KalyanAneNenu) April 28, 2020

#14YearsForSouthIndiaIHPokiri ee TAG marchipothe ela sir meeru

175 Days 63 Centers ALL INDIA RECORD

100 Days 200 Centers ALL TIME RECORD

50 Days 305 Centers ALL TIME RECORD

1000 Days Run ayyina 1st MVE in SOUTH🔥

48Crs+ SHARE with 66Crs+ GROSS👏👏@urstrulyMahesh gaaru GURINCHI? pic.twitter.com/czcBdI2PGT — !!🔥SSMB Hatrick 200Crs🔥!! (@KalyanAneNenu) April 28, 2020

Inka expect cheyavaddhu saami .. Puri sir kaneesam babu ni tag cheyaledhu.. antha ego vundhi akkada — SOMESH (@urs_somesh) April 28, 2020

@purijagan Sir Mahesh Anna Ninnu Tag Cheysi Mari Pre-release Lo Cheppaledhu ani Post Pettadu



Kanisam Tag Cheysi E Memorable Day Ni Recreate Cheyyochu Ga Bro



Malli Movie Set Iye Chances Untai 😐😐#14YearsForSouthIndiaIHPokiri — Athadu🏃 (@kensterkenneth) April 28, 2020

MB ni Mention Chesina..

Unna Kopam Konchem Aeina Thaggedhemo



Enduku Sirr Intha Irritating ga Behave Chesthunnaru, Ippudu Mi Chuttu Undi Bhajana Chesevaallu Kastallo Undaru



But Flops Unna Miku 2Times Life Icchina Only Person In TFI, Ur Doing Wrong#14YearsForSouthIndiaIHPokiri — #SSMB27 (@UrstrulyShiva09) April 28, 2020

Recently in an interview, Puri said that Mahesh Babu works only with those directors who have a good track record and can deliver hits. He also added that Mahesh Babu fans are better than the actor himself. There were also reports that the director has replaced Mahesh Babu with Yash in Jana Gana Mana. Well, we wish the actor-director leave the past behind and move on, as the fans are eagerly waiting for the Mahesh-Puri magic on screen.

