Will Pawan Kalyan’s Birthday Hashtag Break Mahesh Babu’s Milestone Record?

A few more hours to go and the social media platforms, especially Twitter will over-pour with Pawan Kalyan's birthday hashtag. Just like any other birthday of the Power Star, fans and followers of the actor will soon (1 August 2020, 6 pm) trend the hashtag with a milestone mission on his 46th birthday on September 2, 2020.

Apparently, the fans will have to chase the recent milestone record of Mahesh Babu's birthday hashtag that garnered 60.2 million tweets within 24 hours, and became world's most tweeted hashtag. For the uninitiated, the hashtag #HBDMaheshBabu that trended from August 8 to August 9 topped the list of most tweeted hashtags of the world by beating #TwitterBestFandom, which was tweeted 60.05 times in 2019.

It is to be noted that Pawan Kalyan enjoys a huge fan following across the world and therefore one cannot rule out the chances of the actor breaking the world record. Also, the makers of his upcoming films namely Vakeel Saab, PSPK 27 and PSPK 28 (both tentative titles) are gearing up to drop updates from the film, which might also help the fans to share more number of tweets with the birthday hashtag. The actor's involvement in politics will also be beneficial as there are people who love Pawan Kalyan the politician.

Let us tell you that recently, Pawan Kalyan fans released the birthday CDP (Common Display Picture) of their favourite actor, and had set a new world record by garnering a whopping 65 million tweets in 24 hours. The CDP set another record by crossing 1 million views within 7 minutes of its release. Interestingly, the CDP also broke the all-time record set by the Mahesh Babu birthday hashtag and therefore, there are high chances that Pawan Kalyan's birthday hashtag might set a world record tomorrow.

Taking a look at India's Most tweeted hashtags, after Mahesh's birthday milestone record, Pawan Kalyan's earlier birthday hashtag #HappyBdayPawanKalyan stands on the second spot with 10.51 million tweets. The third position is occupied by Ajith with 8.4 million tweets for #HBDDearestThalaAJITH. Mahesh's #HappyBirthDaySSMB stands on the fourth position with 8.3 million tweets, whereas #HBDJanaSenaniPawankalyan has grabbed the fifth position with 7.4 million tweets on the list.

