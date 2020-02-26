Will Ram Charan Says Yes To Vamsi Paidipally’s Film Rejected By Mahesh Babu ?

Maharshi director Vamsi Paidipally is on a run for the lead actor for his next. According to a recent buzz, Ram Charan has been approached by the director. It is also said that the story has been narrated to the actor, but no confirmation about it has been made yet. If he gives a nod to the project, the shooting would take off soon after the release of S.S. Rajamouli's RRR.

For the uninitiated, Ram Charan-Vamsi Paidipally had the biggest hit of their career with the 2014 film Yevadu. The action thriller featured Shruti Haasan and Amy Jackson in the lead roles, and Stylish Star Allu Arjun did a cameo.

Of lately there were rumours that Mahesh Babu would essay the lead role in Vamsi's movie after his three-month break from work. But later the actor had turned down the project due to its script. It was also said that he was not happy with his characterization. Mahesh Babu's Sankranti release Sarileru Neekevvaru had proved to be a blockbuster. Rumour has it that the director had also approached Prabhas for the film. Vamsi Paidipally has earlier worked with Prabhas in Munna (2006) and Mahesh Babu for drama thriller Maharshi (2019).

