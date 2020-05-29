Will Tollywood Demand An Apology From Balakrishna For Using Inappropriate Language In Public?

Nandamuri Balakrishna has indeed become the current talk of the town. The senior actor has been at the receiving end since he expressed discontent for not being invited to the recently held meeting with the Telangana government demanding lockdown relaxation. A video has been doing the rounds, wherein Balakrishna is seen lashing out at a media person, who asked his response about the meeting. The apparently irked actor was heard using abusive and unparliamentary language in public while answering.

The Telugu Film Industry was evidently disappointed with the actor's mean comment. Among them, actor Naga Babu demanded Balakrishna to apologise to the Telangana government and representatives of the industry who attended the meeting. In the video, Naga Babu said, "How dare he say that those who are participating in talks with the government are trying to grab lands and distribute among themselves? It is not only an insult to the film personalities but also to the government. He should know to control his tongue. If we speak out, it will be more clear as to who grabbed the lands."

Of lately, producer C Kalyan revealed that he had been informing the actors about the things that happened during the meeting. Nevertheless, the netizens are too annoyed with the actor's shocking behaviour, with a few tweeting that this shouldn't be the manners coming out from a superhero who inspires many fans. As per reports, there are high chances of the Telugu film industry taking a decision and demanding an apology from the actor for disparaging the Telangana government.

For the uninitiated, the Telugu film industry recently held a meeting with the government, including the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for relaxing the lockdown so as to resume film shoots and production work. Responding to their request, the minister announced the phased revival of shooting and pre-production works of films. The meeting was attended by ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Niranjan Reddy, film personalities Chiranjeevi Konidela, Nagarjuna Akkineni, D Suresh Babu, SS Rajamouli, N Shankar, Allu Aravind, Dil Raju, Trivikram Srinivas, and others.

