      With Unexpected Twists & Thrills, O Pitta Katha Is Excitingly Thrilling, Says Director Anil Ravipudi

      By Lekhaka
      With enough twists & thrills, O Pitta Katha gains celebrity acclaim and support even before its release. Directed by Chendu Muddhu, the movie has Viswant Duddumpudi, Actor Brahmaji's Son Sanjay Rao & Nithya Shetty as the leads in this Bhavya Creations Anand Prasad's production.

      O Pitta Katha

      While the makers are busy with the release, the movie team gave a special screening of O Pitta Katha to director Anil Ravipudi and he's extremely excited with its screenplay. He was all praise for director Chendu Muddhu for writing a thrilling screenplay and executing it brilliantly with enough twists & thrills. He congratulated Brahmaji's son Sanjay for making a rocking debut, Viswant for playing an unexpected role commendably & Nitya for playing her role flawlessly. Remembering his earlier days as a writer for Shouryam under Bhavya Creations, he wished producer Anand Prasad & the whole team a grand success.

      However, earlier released teasers, songs & sneak peek of the movie received immense positive responses from celebs and filmmakers of TFI. Between huge hype & expectations, O Pitta Katha is all set to release tomorrow on March 6th.

      Cast

      Viswant Duddumpudi, Actor Brahmaji Son Sanjay Rao & Nithya Shetty while Brahmaji, Balaraju, Srinivas Bhogireddy, Bhadraji, Ramana Chalkapalli, Sirisri & Surya Akondi are seen in supporting roles.

      Technicians

      Story-Screenplay-Dialogues-Direction: Chendu Muddu

      Producer: V. Ananda Prasad

      Banner: Bhavya Creations

      Music: Praveen Lakkaraju

      Lyrics: Sharrijo

      Art Director: Vivek Annamalai

      Editor: D. Venkata Prabhu

      Camera: Sunil Kumar.N

      Executive Producer: Anne Ravi

      Story first published: Thursday, March 5, 2020, 15:01 [IST]
