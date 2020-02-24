World Famous Lover Box Office Closing Collection: Vijay Deverakonda is a Lover Turned Disaster

Vijay Deverakonda's World Famous Lover was a much-awaited movie for the fans until it hit the theatres, as Valentine's Day release, failed to perform as expected. The shade of the character played by Vijay was compared with his previous hit Arjun Reddy. The movie failed to beat past records of Geetha Govindam, NOTA and Dear Comrade

As the film nears the end of its theatrical run, we bring you the closing box office collections of World Famous Lover directed by Kranthi Madhav. As per domestic collection, the film has collected a share of Rs 7.34 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region. A major number has come from Nizam where it collected Rs 3.6 crore. Ceded ranks second with Rs 0.85 crore, and the least number has been acquired from Nellore with Rs 0.26 crore. However, the theatrical rights of the movie have been sold out for Rs 23.81 crore.

Looking over the rest of India, the movie collected Rs 0.9 crore whereas, in overseas, it earned Rs 0.93 crore. As of now, World Famous Lover's worldwide collection stands at Rs 9.17 crore.

Here is the detailed break up of area wise box office collection:

Theatrical rights - 23.81 Cr

Recovery - 38.5%

AREA SHARE

Nizam - 3.6 Cr

Ceded- 0.85 Cr

UA -0.7 Cr

Guntur -0.48 Cr

East - 0.63 Cr

West - 0.31 Cr

Krishna - 0.51 Cr

Nellore- 0.26 Cr

AP/TS - 7.34 Cr

ROI (Approx) - 0.9 Cr

Overseas - 0.93 Cr

Worldwide- 9.17 Cr

World Famous Lover has been produced by K.A Vallabha under the banner Creative Commercials. The romantic drama also features Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite.