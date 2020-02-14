World Famous Lover Day 1 Collection: Vijay Deverakonda Film Shines At Box-Office

Vijay Deverakonda-starrer World Famous Lover finally hit the screens this Friday (14/02/2020) i.e. Valentine's Day. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, the film also stars Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite in lead roles.

World Famous Lover is an intense love story of Seenayya who experience passionate love in four different stages of his life. Speaking about its box-office report, the early estimates suggest that World Famous Lover performed exceedingly well on day 1.

WFL has been released worldwide in 1150 plus screens. As per the early buzz, Deverakonda-starrer World Famous Lover minted around Rs 6.5 crore in Telugu states - Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film is expected to collect Rs 8 crore worldwide. The film's overall occupancy rate was 70.19 per cent and it performed above par at the box-office.

Here's the worldwide theatre count

Nizam - 260+

Ceeded - 140+

Andhra - 320+

AP/ TG: 720+

Ka & ROI: 230

OS: 200

Total WW Business: 1150+

Coming back to World Famous Lover's theatrical rights of the Telugu version were sold at Rs 23.81 crores. The film was already in a buzz before its release. After the release, Vijay's film got mix response from the critics, however, audiences are liking Arjun Reddy actor's intense love story. World Famous Lover is produced by K. A. Vallabha under the banner of Creative Commercials. The music of the film is composed by National Award-winning composer Gopi Sundar.