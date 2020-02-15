World Famous Lover Day 2 Collection: Vijay Deverakonda's Film Witnesses Major Fall At Box Office

Vijay Deverakonda starrer World Famous Lover released on 14th February 2020, i.e. Valentine's Day. Despite having a solid buzz amongst the masses, the Kranthi Madhav's directorial venture failed to create a mark at the box office on day 1.

Also starring Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite in female leads, World Famous Lover managed to earn only Rs 4.40 crores in Telugu speaking states - Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on day 1. Moreover, the film earned Rs 5.9 crores worldwide on its opening day.

The Deverakonda starrer again witnessed a major fall at the box office on day 2. As per the early buzz, World Famous Lover hardly managed to collect around Rs 2 crores in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film expected to collect around Rs 2.5 crores worldwide on Saturday.

So, on Friday and Saturday, WFL expected to mint Rs 6.4 crores and Rs 8.3 crores in Telugu states and worldwide (except Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) respectively.

Here are the details of World Famous Lover Collection

On Day 2

AP/TG - 2 to 3 cr

WW - 2.5 to 3 cr

Total collections

AP/TG - 6.4 to 7.4 cr

WW - 8.3 to 9 cr

Coming back to Vijay Deverakonda's World Famous Lover, the film is produced by K.A. Vallabha under the banner of creative commercials. The music of WFL is composed by Gopi Sundar.