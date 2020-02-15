    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      World Famous Lover Day 2 Collection: Vijay Deverakonda's Film Witnesses Major Fall At Box Office

      By
      |

      Vijay Deverakonda starrer World Famous Lover released on 14th February 2020, i.e. Valentine's Day. Despite having a solid buzz amongst the masses, the Kranthi Madhav's directorial venture failed to create a mark at the box office on day 1.

      Also starring Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite in female leads, World Famous Lover managed to earn only Rs 4.40 crores in Telugu speaking states - Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on day 1. Moreover, the film earned Rs 5.9 crores worldwide on its opening day.

      The Deverakonda starrer again witnessed a major fall at the box office on day 2. As per the early buzz, World Famous Lover hardly managed to collect around Rs 2 crores in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film expected to collect around Rs 2.5 crores worldwide on Saturday.

      World Famous Lover Poster

      So, on Friday and Saturday, WFL expected to mint Rs 6.4 crores and Rs 8.3 crores in Telugu states and worldwide (except Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) respectively.

      Here are the details of World Famous Lover Collection

      On Day 2

      AP/TG - 2 to 3 cr

      WW - 2.5 to 3 cr

      Total collections

      AP/TG - 6.4 to 7.4 cr

      WW - 8.3 to 9 cr

      Also Read : World Famous Lover Day 1 Collection: Vijay Deverakonda's Film Fails To Make Mark At Box Office

      Coming back to Vijay Deverakonda's World Famous Lover, the film is produced by K.A. Vallabha under the banner of creative commercials. The music of WFL is composed by Gopi Sundar.

      Story first published: Sunday, February 16, 2020, 6:00 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 16, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X