World Famous Lover Day 3 Collection: Vijay Deverakonda’s Film Is DISASTER At Box Office

Vijay Deverakonda starrer World Famous Lover which got released on February 14, 2020, i.e. on Valentine's Day, is performing badly at the box office. Despite having a solid buzz amongst the masses, the Kranthi Madhav directorial venture has turned out to be the failure at the box office.

Also starring Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite in lead roles, World Famous Lover worldwide managed to collect only Rs 7.7 crores at the box office. Now, the day 3 collections of the Deverakonda starrer are just out.

Vijay Deverakonda's film witnessed a big fall on day 3. WFL managed to earn only Rs 1.2 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film has collected Rs 1.5 crore worldwide.

Here are the details of World Famous Lover Collection

On Day 3

AP/TG - 1.2 cr

WW - 1.5 cr

Total collections

AP/TG - 7.23 Cr

WW - 9.09 Cr

World Famous Lover is produced by K.A. Vallabha under the banner of creative commercials. The music of Vijay starrer is composed by Gopi Sundar.