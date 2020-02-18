World Famous Lover Day 4 Collection: Vijay Deverakonda’s Film Is The Failure At Box Office

Vijay Deverakonda's recently released film World Famous Lover turned out to be the biggest failure at the box office. Despite having a good buzz before the release, the Kranthi Madhav directorial venture is giving a below-average performance.

Also starring Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite in female lead roles, World Famous Lover managed to earn only Rs 9.09 crore on its first weekend. And now, the day 4 collection is also out and it's even worse than the weekend.

On day 4, Vijay Deverakonda starrer World Famous Lover managed to collect only Rs 60 lakhs in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while worldwide it has collected only Rs 70 lakhs.

Here are the details of World Famous Lover collection

On day 4

AP/TG - 60 L

WW - 70 L

Total collections

AP/TG - 7.8 Cr

WW - 9.5 Cr

Also Read : World Famous Lover Day 3 Collection: Vijay Deverakonda's Film Is DISASTER At Box Office

World Famous Lover is produced by K.A. Vallabha under the banner of creative commercials. The music of the film is composed by Gopi Sundar. WFL was released on February 14, 2020.