    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      World Famous Lover Day 4 Collection: Vijay Deverakonda’s Film Is The Failure At Box Office

      By
      |

      Vijay Deverakonda's recently released film World Famous Lover turned out to be the biggest failure at the box office. Despite having a good buzz before the release, the Kranthi Madhav directorial venture is giving a below-average performance.

      Also starring Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite in female lead roles, World Famous Lover managed to earn only Rs 9.09 crore on its first weekend. And now, the day 4 collection is also out and it's even worse than the weekend.

      On day 4, Vijay Deverakonda starrer World Famous Lover managed to collect only Rs 60 lakhs in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while worldwide it has collected only Rs 70 lakhs.

      World Famous Lover Poster

      Here are the details of World Famous Lover collection

      On day 4

      AP/TG - 60 L

      WW - 70 L

      Total collections

      AP/TG - 7.8 Cr

      WW - 9.5 Cr

      Also Read : World Famous Lover Day 3 Collection: Vijay Deverakonda's Film Is DISASTER At Box Office

      World Famous Lover is produced by K.A. Vallabha under the banner of creative commercials. The music of the film is composed by Gopi Sundar. WFL was released on February 14, 2020.

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X