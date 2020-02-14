World Famous Lover Full Movie Leaked Online; Likely To Affect Box-Office Collection

Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda starrer World Famous Lover has been leaked on Tamilrockers and other torrent sites on the very first day of its release. Also starring Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite in female leads, the Kranthi Madhav's directorial venture's box-office business might get affected because of the leak.

Ever since the trailer of World Famous Lover released, Deverakonda fans were very excited to witness the intense love story on the big screen on the occasion of Valentine's Day. However, this news is indeed a heartbreaking one for them.

Meanwhile, let's see what audiences have to say about World Famous Lover on social media.

Just back from the movie! VD nailed it as usual, Iza and catherine were okay! But Raashi and Aishu stole the show! Great writing Kranthi! Blockbuster for VD finally! No dull moments, trust me you will love it! @TheDeverakonda #VijayDeverakonda #WorldFamousLover — Kopadhari Manishi ᵂᵒʳˡᵈ ᶠᵃᵐᵒᵘˢ ᴸᵒᵛᵉʳ (@vjdktrtg) February 14, 2020

Another flop. First half ok. Second half rod. Arjun Reddy shades @TheDeverakonda #WorldFamousLover — MEGA KING (@KiranSuragala) February 14, 2020

#WorldFamousLover verdict - Utter Flop



Devarakonda is pathetic and repetitive in his roles these days, his days in TFI are numbered with his ugly attitude — NR (@NrOpines) February 14, 2020

#WorldFamousLover First half is decent

2nd half is excellent



one fight scene, vd iswarya scenes, pre interval, climax heart of the film. kranti madav is best story teller in tfi. very good writing

Excellent performance after AR Vijay

career best performance Raashi kanna

3.78 — Ismail Syed (@farwayfromsight) February 14, 2020

World Famous Lover Trailer

