    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      World Famous Lover Full Movie Leaked Online; Likely To Affect Box-Office Collection

      By
      |

      Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda starrer World Famous Lover has been leaked on Tamilrockers and other torrent sites on the very first day of its release. Also starring Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite in female leads, the Kranthi Madhav's directorial venture's box-office business might get affected because of the leak.

      Ever since the trailer of World Famous Lover released, Deverakonda fans were very excited to witness the intense love story on the big screen on the occasion of Valentine's Day. However, this news is indeed a heartbreaking one for them.

      World Famous Lover Poster

      Meanwhile, let's see what audiences have to say about World Famous Lover on social media.

      World Famous Lover Trailer

      Also Read : World Famous Lover Twitter Review: Here's What Audiences Feel About The Vijay Devarakonda Starrer!

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X