World Famous Lover: Here's What Aishwarya Rajesh Has To Say About The Project!

World Famous Lover, the much-awaited anthology romantic drama is all set to hit the theatres on February 14, Valentines' Day. The movie, which features Vijay Devarakonda as the central character, revolves around four unique love stories. In a recent interview, Aishwarya Rajesh, who appears as one of the female leads in World Famous Lover, opened up about the project and her character.

According to the actress, she had signed the Vijay Devarakonda starrer even much before the release of her Telugu debut venture, Kausalya Krishnamurthy. Aishwarya Rajesh is appearing in the role of Suvarna, a simple girl from Kothagudem in the movie. She is a devoted wife to Seenaiyya, the character played by Vijay Devarakonda.

One of the segments in the movie revolves around the love story of Seenaiyya and Suvarna. Even though Aishwarya didn't reveal any further details about the storyline of the movie, the actress assured that all the leading ladies of the movie are playing strong characters that have an individuality.

When she was asked about her Telugu acting career, Aishwarya Rajesh frankly stated that she was not offered good roles initially, as the filmmakers always want to cast glamorous heroines. However, the Kanaa actress feels that the way Telugu cinema visualizes its leading ladies have changed now. Aishwarya also revealed that she is now receiving good offers from the Telugu industry.

World Famous Lover will feature Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, and Izabelle Leite as the leading ladies of the other three segments. Raashi is appearing in the role of Yamini, while Catherine plays Smitha. Izabelle, on the other hand, is essaying the character Iza. The Vijay Devarakonda starrer is scripted by director Kranti Madhav, himself.

Gopi Sundar, the National award-winning musician has composed the songs and background score for the movie. Kota Venkateswara Rao has handled the editing. World Famous Lover is jointly produced by KA Vallabha and KS Rama Rao, under the banner Creative Commercials.

