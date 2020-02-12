    For Quick Alerts
      World Famous Lover Pre-Booking Status: Vijay Deverakonda Hits The Bulls Eye

      Vijay Deverakonda starrer World Famous Lover is creating a lot of buzz amongst the masses. Ever since the trailer got released, Deverakonda fans can't wait to watch this passionate yet intense love story on the big screen.

      Well, World Famous Lover is two days away from its release and fans have already started pouring love for their favourite star Vijay Deverakonda. The film is getting a solid response at the ticket windows of every cinema hall Hyderabad.

      World Famous Lover

      If we look at the pre-booking status of World Famous Lover, Vijay Deverakonda starrer has already occupied 60 per cent and it may get increase tomorrow as well. Hence, one can easily predict that Vijay Deverakonda's film to witness bumper opening at the box-office.

      Directed by Kranti Madhav, World Famous Lover also stars Aishwarya Rajesh, Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The film is a love story which is releasing on February 14, 2020, i.e. Valentine's Day.

      Also Read : World Famous Lover: Censor Board Mutes Viral Dialogue Of Vijay Deverakonda starrer

