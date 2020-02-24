World Famous Lover: Producer Demands Refund From Vijay Deverakonda After The Film's Failure

Lately, Vijay Deverakonda has been grabbing headlines for all sorts of reasons. While the talented actor recently announced his new project co-starring Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, his last release World Famous Lover has now landed him in trouble. As per the latest media reports, producer KS Ramarao is mighty upset with Vijay as their romantic-drama has failed miserably at the box office.

According to a report in greatandhra.com, since World Famous Lover couldn't get cash registers ringing, a lot of film distributors have lost money and are expecting KS Ramarao to bail them out from this situation. Because of this very reason, the veteran producer is under a lot of pressure and is, therefore, demanding a refund from Vijay.

Apparently, the Arjun Reddy hero had interfered in the creative process and had also made changes to the script according to his liking. He even delayed the release of World Famous Lover and hence KS Ramarao holds him equally responsible for their film's failure. He, therefore, wants him to take responsibility and is demanding a refund from him for the losses incurred

It is being said that KS Ramarao even gave away his apartment worth Rs 2 crore to Vijay in order to clear his dues before the film's release. And now that the producer is in a tough spot, the question is - will Vijay Deverakonda step up and help him out? Well, only time will tell but let's hope this problem gets solved sooner than later.

Directed by Kranthi Madhav, World Famous Lover also stars Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite in the lead roles. The movie came out on February 14 and though the entire cast went all out to promote the romantic-drama, it failed to impress the critics and the audience alike.

