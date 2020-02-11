World Famous Lover star Izabelle Leite Shares Her Experience Working With Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda starrer World Famous Lover is all set to hit the big screen on February 14 i.e. Valentine's Day. The trailer of World Famous Lover has garnered positive reviews and fans are excited to watch the film in theatres.

In World Famous Lover, Vijay will be seen romancing with four actresses - Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite. Amongst all, Izabelle has recently shared her experience working with Vijay Deverakonda.

Speaking about her working experience with Deverakonda, the Brazilian model-actress told The Hindu, "I had read a lot about Arjun Reddy and people were saying it is similar. It isn't actually. It is an incredible script. I am aware that I am doing my first south film with a big star. I was wondering if he would be nice, had a lot of questions in my head. Now I can say that he is the best co-star, he is very patient and helping me with my scenes. Once I got comfortable, it was very easy to work with the team. We would joke on sets and laugh; all that helped a lot."

Izabelle further stated that director Kranti Madhav himself helped her while shooting for the film. The 'Purani Jeans' actress said that they shot in France for 30 to 35 days as she plays a French pilot in WFL. Interestingly, the Deverakonda starrer is going to be a special one for the actress. She informed that her mother is coming to Hyderabad to see it. She says it will be an experience for her mother.

Coming back to World Famous Lover, the Vijay Deverakonda's film has received a U/A certification with 155 minutes run time. The film will be dubbed in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages as well.