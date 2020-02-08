    For Quick Alerts
      World Famous Lover Star Vijay Deverakonda Won’t Do Love Stories Anymore; Read Why

      Vijay Deverakonda starrer World Famous Lover's trailer released two days ago and in no time, it started trending on the internet. The trailer of WFL is getting positive response from the masses and fans are loving Deverakonda's intense and passionate lover avatar. However, at the trailer launch of World Famous Lover, Vijay revealed that this is going to be the last love story of his career.

      Speaking at WFL trailer launch, Vijay Deverakonda said that this will be his last love story as he is entering a new phase of his career. The Arjun Reddy actor quoted as saying by Hindustan Times, "I am aware there would be a lot of excitement among everyone about my film. We've invested a lot of efforts in World Famous Lover. But I would like to maintain a low profile about this project. World Famous Lover will be my last love story. I can see myself changing and I am entering a new phase in my career."

      Coming back to World Famous Lover, the trailer shows the life Gautham played by Vijay in four different parts. Every part of his life is filled with passionate love which ends up with the bitter heartbreak. Vijay as a Casanova yet a passionate lover is convincing. While the four female leads like Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite look beautiful and appealing in their respective part.

      World Famous Lover trailer also promises to give outstanding music which suits the theme of the film. The trailer will make you feel the pain literally.

      Directed by Kranthi Madhav, World Famous Lover to be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada language. It is all set to hit the screens on February 14, 2019, i.e. Valentine's Day.

