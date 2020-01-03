    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      World Famous Lover Teaser: The Vijay Deberkonda Starrer Looks Intense And Heavily Promising!

      Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in the film World Famous Lover, directed by Kranthi Madhav. After the series of character posters that the team had unveiled, the makers have now come up with the official teaser of the movie, which hit the online circuits at 4:05 PM. World Famous Lover's teaser has been released on Aditya Music YouTube Channel.

      World Famous Lover Teaser

      The well-cut teaser takes us through all the five major characters in the film played by Vijay Deverakonda, Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle. The teaser suggests that the movie will narrate an intense and heart-touching tale. However, the promo is sure to keep you guessing about the actual storyline of the film. Through the character posters it was revealed that Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in four-different get-ups in the movie. Even the names of the characters were different in the posters. It needs to be said that the teaser has indeed struck the right chords by raising the curiosity of the audiences further. Watch World Famous Lover teaser here.

      According to reports, Raashi Khanna will portray a character named Yamini. Aishwarya Rajesh essays the role of Suvarna. Catherine Tresa appears Smitha whereas Izabelle Leitte will play the role of Iza.

      According to reports, World Famous Lover will be reaching the theatres on February 14, 2020 and the film is one among the major releases of the first half of this year. Gopi Sunder has helmed the film's music department. The film's script has been penned by director Kranthi Madhav himself.

      There are high expectations on this movie and after the arrival of the teaser, the hopes have further increased. The teaser has received good response from the audiences and the social media reactions do suggest the same. Already, the teaser has fetched a good number of views and likes on YouTube.

      Story first published: Friday, January 3, 2020, 17:07 [IST]
