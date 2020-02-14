World Famous Lover Twitter Review: Here's What Audiences Feel About The Vijay Devarakonda Starrer!

World Famous Lover, the anthology romantic drama which features Vijay Devarakonda in the lead role, has finally hit the theatres today. The movie is written and directed by Kranthi Madhav, who is best known for Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju, the 2015-released movie. As per the reports, World Famous Lover revolves around four unique love stories.

Popular actresses Rashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa, and Izabelle Leite, are appearing as the female leads in various segments of the film, while Vijay Devarakonda essays the male lead in all of them. The actor is appearing in four different get-ups in World Famous Lover and has sported a long-hair look for one of his characters.

Recently, Vijay had revealed that World Famous Lover might emerge as his last love story for the time being. The actor stated that he likes to experiment with his characters and doesn't want to get typecast. So, Vijay Devarakonda has now made a conscious decision to stay away from the love stories for some time.

According to Vijay, his favourite track from the film is the love story of Seenaiyya and wife Suvarna, a couple from Kothagudem district. The actor remarked that playing the character Seenaiyya was a different experience for him, as he has never been exposed to that kind of person or lifestyle in his personal life.

