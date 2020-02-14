World Famous Lover Twitter Review: Here's What Audiences Feel About The Vijay Devarakonda Starrer!

World Famous Lover, the anthology romantic drama which features Vijay Devarakonda in the lead role, has finally hit the theatres today. The movie is written and directed by Kranthi Madhav, who is best known for Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju, the 2015-released movie. As per the reports, World Famous Lover revolves around four unique love stories.

Popular actresses Rashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa, and Izabelle Leite, are appearing as the female leads in various segments of the film, while Vijay Devarakonda essays the male lead in all of them. The actor is appearing in three different get-ups in World Famous Lover and has sported a long-hair look for one of his characters.

Here's what the audiences feel about Vijay Devarakonda's World Famous Lover. Have a look...

Shiva Satyam @AsliShiva #WorldFamousLover is One Time Watch film, The film has heart but lack soul, 1st half is good but 2nd half screenplay is too weak. Acting wise Vijay ,Rashi & Aish have done Justice. This Film can't be compare with #ArjunReddy. It is 1/10 of it. "Average Fare". Sandeep Athreya @SandeepSpeakz . @TheDeverakonda nailed it as usual. Director #KranthiMadhav unleashed a new #VijayDevarakonda who treated us with three characters. #WorldFamousLover story has soul. Emotionally touching. Kothagudem episode is yet another highlight. @aishu_dil 👌👏 venkyreviews @venkyreviews #WorldFamousLover Overall strictly below average to average! VD and Aishwarya gave great performances. Senayya episode is done very well👌 The biggest drawbacks are the 2nd half, weak songs, flat pace,and editing👎 Will only appeal to one section of audience! rahul reddy N @itsmerahulreddy #WorldFamousLover Good first half, #VD and #aishwaryarajesh scenes are natural, Special mention to aishwarya Dubbing artist. #raashikanna 👌🏻 Second half spoiled the feel,very good story with poor execution & Screenplay. Disappointed with Songs & bgm. Average movie. Powerstar Fans💪 @Manish68635727 #WorldFamousLover Decent 1st half Good 2nd half A bit slow and lag. But movie is Good. Go with low expectations😑 VD and Rashi ♥️♥️ @TheDeverakonda #VijayDevarakonda

