World Famous Lover: Vijay Deverakonda Not On Talking Terms With Director Kranthi Madhav?

Vijay Deverakonda is currently trending everywhere including on social media sites. His much-awaited film World Famous Lover has finally hit the theatres today and that's the reason why the good-looking actor is in the limelight. Co-starring Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa, and Izabelle Leite, the movie is helmed by Kranthi Madhav.

While Vijay has been aggressively promoting his film along with his heroines, director Kranthi Madhav, on the other hand, has been missing from the action. But why, you ask? Well, as per the latest buzz, all is not well between Vijay and Madhav. In fact, the two haven't been on talking terms for a while now. According to a report on greatandhra.com, the Arjun Reddy star wasn't happy with the way Madhav was filming World Famous Lover.

Deverakonda felt that his way of portraying things was too old-fashioned though he had loved the basic storyline that Madhav had pitched to him. Reportedly, Vijay took charge of the film eventually and made changes to the script as well. He even reshot a lot of portions of the movie himself along with his Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. And since then Vijay and Kranthi Madhav have maintained a distance from each other.

Vijay, who has now done a slew of romantic films, is ready to try new genres. The 30-year-old has signed multiple projects including AL Vijay's highly anticipated directorial venture Thalaivi which has Kangana Ranaut reprising the role of late actress-turned-politician Jayalalithaa.

Coming back to World Famous Lover, the movie has garnered a lukewarm response from the critics. However, it would be interesting to see if the film manages to impress the audience or not.

