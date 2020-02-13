World Famous Lover Worldwide Pre-Release Business: Vijay Deverakonda Fails To Beat Dear Comrade

Ever since Vijay Deverakonda shared the trailer of World Famous Lover on social media, fans can't keep calm to watch the intense love story on the big screen. Directed by Kranthi Madhav and also starring Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite in lead roles, World Famous Lover is all set to release on February 14, 2020, i.e. Valentine's Day.

But before that, Vijay Deverakonda starrer is already aiming to become a superhit before its release. Well, the theatrical rights of World Famous Lover (Telugu version) have been sold at Rs 18.11 crores in Telugu states - Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Apart from Telugu speaking states, the rights of WFL sold in rest of India and overseas at Rs 2.5 crores and Rs 3.2 crores respectively. Overall, the theatrical rights of the Telugu version have been sold at Rs 23.81 crores.

On the other hand, the makers of World Famous Lover also made a profit by selling its satellite rights at Rs 7 crores, digital rights at Rs 5 crores and Hindi dubbed rights at Rs 8 crores. Well, Vijay starrer seems to make a solid business at the box-office.

Also Read : World Famous Lover: Censor Board Mutes Viral Dialogue Of Vijay Deverakonda starrer

Notably, Vijay Deverakonda this time failed to break his previous film Dear Comrade's pre-release business record of Rs 34 crores. This is the second-highest film of Deverakonda's career in terms of pre-release business.

World Famous Lover is produced by K. A. Vallabha under the banner of Creative Commercials. The music of the film is composed by National Award-winning composer Gopi Sundar.

Also Read : World Famous Lover To Arjun Reddy: Is Vijay Deverakonda Using 'Heartbreak' As A Tool For Success?