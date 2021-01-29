30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela Twitter Review: Here’s What Twitterati Feel About The Pradeep Machiraju Starrer

Host Pradeep Machiraju's highly anticipated film 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela has finally released today (January 29, 2021). With its theatrical release, the film has been garnering huge appreciation from the audience, especially for the actor's comic timing, songs and impeccable screenplay.

Featuring Amritha Aiyer as the female lead, the film revolves around a couple who learns that they are reincarnated and shared an exceptional bond in the previous life.

Well, as there are no other releases this week, 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela is expecting to acquire an impressive collection from the box office. Directed by Munna Dhulipudi, the romantic drama is backed by Babu SV under his banner SV Productions. The other cast of the film includes Hyper Aadhi, Posani Krishna Murali and Viva Harsha among others.

30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela has music composed by Anup Rubens. Notably, the music director received huge appreciation for one of the songs of the film 'Neeli Neeli Aakasam'. With camera cranked by Shivendra Dasaradhi, the editing for the film is carried out by Karthik Srinivas.

Well, as the film garners appreciation and praises from the audience, let us see what Twitterati have to say about 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela.

Sathish prince@kingbolthey

small screen to silver screen

@impradeepmachi is king Prince

#30RojulloPreminchadamEla

Show time ✌

Verey level...

United Tollywood@United_TFI_

#30RojulloPreminchadamEla

Movie starts with an entertaining first half & ends on an emotional note. Appropriate screentime with good plot.

Movie consists full of references & Mannerisms of our stars which clicked very well.

Decent performance by @impradeepmachi @Actor_Amritha

RAMESH@Rramesh9999

#30RojulloPreminchadamEla

1st half Ok hand

full entertainment comedy super @impradeepmachi

Allu Shanmukhareddy@Shanmuk45848381

What A Dance, Acting, Emotion.

ALL In One Frame

@impradeepmachi

A perfect Hero Material Continue Ayipo Anna Hero Ga.

#30RojulloPreminchadamEla

Dpr@pbvkcult

#Baahubali reference #prabhas

@BaahubaliMovie

Super Anna @impradeepmachi

#30RojulloPreminchadamEla same energy akkada(shows) ikkada

