5 Times Samantha Ruth Prabhu Made Headlines In 2021!

The Family Man 2 Controversy

The Family Man 2 marked Samantha's first Hindi venture. The espionage series garnered a great deal of attention much before its release. The Government of Tamil Nadu even wrote to the Union government demanding an immediate ban of the second season stating that its content was hurting the sentiments of Eelam Tamils and the people of Tamil Nadu. Many also condemned the series stating that it depicted Tamilians in a bad light. Many also slammed the actress for being a part of the series. Later, when The Family Man 2 was released, several netizens had expressed their disappointment over her bold characterization, which on the other hand was highly praised by critics.

Samantha Drops 'Akkineni' From Twitter And Instagram

This was it. As soon as Samantha changed her profile name from Samantha Ruth Prabhu to S, it felt like the world has come to a standstill. Though many speculated about the trouble in the palace, a few called it a promotional stunt for her upcoming venture Shaakuntalam. Notably, when quizzed about the same, the actress went on to say that she will reveal everything at the right time when she feels it needs to be shared.

Samantha Lashes Out At A Reporter!

Days before announcing her separation from Naga Chaitanya, the actress shook many when she lost her cool during her visit to the Tirupati Lord Venkateswara temple. She was evidently annoyed with one of the reporters who asked about her troubled relationship with Naga Chaitanya. Samantha lashed out at him saying, 'Gudiki Vachi Budhi Undha? (I have come to a temple. Don't you have common sense). The short video went viral in no time. Though many supported her sharing that she too is a human with emotions, many expressed surprise over her overwhelming emotion.

Announces Divorce

The power couple of Tollywood Samantha and Naga Chaitanya left many shellshocked when they announced their divorce on October 2. Known for shelling out couple goals, the duo's decision indeed hurt many. Though the reason has not been shared by any of the parties even now, the two actors separation was highly dignified. Samantha's statement read, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

Hollywood Debut

On November 26, the diva announced her big collaboration with Downton Abbey director Philip John. Sharing a lovely picture with the helmer, Samantha wrote on her Instagram handle, "A whole new world♥️.....I last auditioned in 2009 for Ye Maya chesave . 12 years later ,and auditioning again,I felt the very same nervousness....I guess it's not everyday you get to audition for a BAFTA award winning , critically acclaimed , director of your most favourite series 'Downton Abbey' ♥️ Jumping for joy that you picked me sir 🤗 #PhilipJohn .. Thankyou sunitha.tati gurufilms1 for the opportunity.. cant wait to start this exciting journey !!" Titled Arrangements of Love, the film will likely have the actress playing a bisexual Tamil woman.