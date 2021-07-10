6 Years of Baahubali The Beginning: Fans Demand Baahubali Emoji On WhatsApp

It's been exactly six years to this day since the release of Baahubali: The Beginning which went on to be a massive success at the box office. On the occasion, Pan-India star Prabhas took to his social media, to share his nostalgia about the memory.

In the caption, he wrote, "#6YearsOfBaahubali: Here's to the team that created waves of cinematic magic all across the country and the world 🙌🏻"

On the special day, fans too came up with a special demand, of having a special emoji made for Baahubali on the social media giant, WhatsApp.

Check out some tweets here

Bahubali is the face of Indian cinema and is in every Indian mind so We want a Baahubali emoji on WhatsApp!!#6YearsOfUnrivalledBaahubali — spiderman (@Paulsatwik1) July 9, 2021

We want a Baahubali emoji on WhatsApp 🤔#Prabhas #6YearsOfUnrivalledBaahubali — Freaking REBELS™ (@FreakingRebels) July 9, 2021

Baahubali: The Beginning was shot in both Telugu and Tamil and dubbed into Malayalam and Hindi. It became a pan-India rage, breaking box office records. With this film, Prabhas super shot to stardom and emerged as a massive Pan-India star.

Baahubali Completes 6 Years: Prabhas Hails Director SS Rajamouli And His Team!

RRR's Poster Starring Ram Charan And Jr NTR Turns Out To Be A Huge Hit; Celebs Share Their Own Versions

After the Baahubali franchise, Prabhas has only given out Pan-India films, to cater to his fandom from all across the country. On the multilingual portfolio, Prabhas has Radhe Shyam, Salaar, Adipurush and Nag Ashwin's next on the pipeline.