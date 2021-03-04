A1 Express Twitter Review: Audiences Are Happy With Sundeep Kishan-Lavanya Tripathi’s Hard-Hitting Film

A1 Express has finally graced the theatres today (March 5). As expected, the film has impressed the audience with its hard-hitting story. Starring Sundeep Kishan and Lavanya Tripathi in the lead role, the film has been getting an awe-inspiring response from the theatres, especially for the duo's acting chops, sizzling chemistry, uncompromising plot and the performances of the supporting actors including Murali Sharma, Posani Krishna Murali and Rao Ramesh.

Directed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu, the film is a partial remake of Tamil musical-sports drama Natpe Thunai, that starred music composer Hiphop Thamizha Adhi in the lead role. Interestingly, the celebrated artist has scored the music for A1 Express and songs like 'Single Kingulam' and 'Amigo' from the film are already chartbusters.

A1 Express is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, Abhishek Agarwal, Sundeep Kishan and Daya Pannen under their production banners People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts and Venkatadri Talkies respectively. For those who are unversed, the film marks Sundeep-Lavanya's second outing after the 2017 film Maayavan. Notably, Kavin Raj is cranking the camera and Chota K Prasad is handling the editing department of the film, which also features Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Raghu Babu, Sriranjini, Satya, Uppada Parvateesam, Mahesh Vitta, Bhupal Raju and Khayyum.

With the impressive response at the theatres, will the film be able to collect more moolah from the box office? Well, we will have to wait and watch to see what unfolds in the days to come. As A1 Express gets a green signal from theatres, let us see what netizens have to say about the film.

