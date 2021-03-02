AA 21: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar To Team Up With Allu Arjun For The Koratala Siva Directorial?

Allu Arjun's upcoming project #AA21 with Koratala Siva is undoubtedly one of the highly anticipated films of the year. Though the film was announced in July last year, the makers didn't come up with any update, especially regarding the cast and crew since then.

Well now, rumours are rife that versatile actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has been roped in to play a key role in the film. Yes, you read that right. If reports are to be believed, the diva will be playing the role of a politician in #AA21. Reportedly, the actress' inclusion in the film will be made official very soon. For the unversed, Varalaxmi's two back-to-back films were released recently, including Ravi Teja-Shruti Haasan's Krack and Allari Naresh's Naandhi. Notably, the actress is juggling between multiple projects including Ranam (Kannada), and Tamil films Katteri, Pamban, Chasing, Piranthal Parasakthi, Colors and Yaanai.

Coming back to #AA21, Saiee Manjrekar might play the leading lady in the film. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same. Backed by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and co-produced by Sandy, Swathi and Nutty, the multilingual project will go on floors in August 2021.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun and Koratala Siva are currently busy with their respective commitments. The Stylish Star is shooting for Sukumar's Pushpa alongside National Crush Rashmika Mandanna. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the film also features Jagapathi Babu, Harish Uthaman and Vennala Kishore in key roles. On the other hand, Koratala Siva is helming Acharya with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the lead roles. The movie featuring Kajal Aggarwal, Sonu Sood and Ram Charan is produced by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments.

