Aadavaallu Meeku Joharlu: Shooting Of Rashmika Mandanna-Sharwanand Starrer Begins

Young hero Sharwanand is currently busy with his upcoming projects. While his Oke Oka Jeevitham is gearing up for release, Maha Samudram has also completed its production formalities. Given that, the star has now shifted his focus completely on his next project Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu.

Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu marks Sharwanand's first collaboration with Tollywood's leading actress Rashmika Mandanna and also talented director Tirumala Kishore. Sudhakar Cherukuri is producing the new film under Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner.

MasterChef Telugu Promo Featuring Tamannaah Bhatia Is Out, Vijay Sethupathi Makes A Cameo

Narappa Twitter Review: Twitterati Have THIS To Say About Venkatesh Daggubati's Rural Drama!

Billed to be a wholesome family entertainer, the film's regular shooting commenced today (July 20). As we can see in the poster, Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna has joined the team from day one itself. Director and cinematographer are also seen in the poster.

Sharwanand plays a guy next door kind of role, while Rashmika Mandanna has got a meaty role in the movie. The title itself suggests the importance of female characters in the movie.

Many noted actors and well-known craftsmen are on board for the movie. Popular cinematographer Sujith Sarang is handling cinematography, while Sreekar Prasad who won several national awards is the editor of the film.