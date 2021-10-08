Aaradugula Bullet Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

After much anticipation, Aaradugula Bullet has released in theatres on Friday (October 28). For those who are unaware, the film has released after 9 years of its inception owing to multiple reasons. Initially, director Boopathy Pandian was to direct the film, however, he walked out of the project reportedly due to creative differences with the team. When B Gopal finally replaced him, the film suffered because of financial constraints that yet again delayed the release. Aaradugula Bullet was previously slated to release on June 9, 2017.

Well now, with its release in theatres, the film has leaked on piracy based platforms and websites including Telegram, Movierulz and Tamilrockers. Let us tell you that this is not the first time when a film released in theatres has leaked on these infamous platforms. Earlier, films like SR Kalyana Mandapam, Paagal, Love Story and Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupu Radu were also leaked online within hours.

Konda Polam Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Aaradugula Bullet Twitter Review: Was Gopichand-Nayanthara Starrer Worth The Wait? Netizens React!

Written by Vakkanatham Vamsi, Aaradugula Bullet has Lady Superstar Nayanthara as Gopichand's love interest. The film has been getting mixed response from the audiences, however, the fans are impressed with the captivating chemistry between the two leading actors and action stunts performed by the handsome hunk, which has garnered praise from netizens too.

Bankrolled by Thandra Ramesh under the production banner Jaya Balaji Real Media, the film has music composed by Mani Sharma, while editing and camera cranked by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao and M Balamurugan respectively.

On a related note, the film marks Gopichand's second venture post the pandemic. He was previously seen in Sampath Nandi's sports drama Seetimaarr. For Nayanthara, Aaradugula Bullet is her fourth post-pandemic release after Mookuthi Amman, Nizhal and Netrikann.