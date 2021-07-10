Acharya: Chiranjeevi And Ram Charan Resume Shooting Post Lockdown

Mega Star Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan today (July 10) resumed shooting of their highly awaited film Acharya after a short hiatus, owing to the second wave of COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown. To announce the same, the makers released a poster featuring the Mega Power Star as Siddha. Sporting a classic handlebar moustache, the actor looked handsome as ever as he donned a sienna coloured shirt, brown trousers and a traditional pale orange scarf.

Almost 90 percent of Acharya's shoot was completed before lockdown 2.0 and now the team will shoot the remaining portions in the days to come.

Acharya is touted to be an action-drama film, which has already created a sensation with its teaser release. Mega Star and Mega Power star will be seen together in full-fledged roles for the first time. Bankrolled by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company, Acharya will also feature Kajal Agarwal, Pooja Hegde and Sonu Sood. Mani Sharma is composing music for the film.

Acharya was supposed to hit theatres in May 2021 but with soaring Covid-19 cases during the second wave, the release was postponed.