Acharya First Look: Ram Charan As Siddha Looks Breathtaking As He Accompanies His Comrade Chiranjeevi

After enthralling his countless fans and followers with a brand new poster of RRR featuring himself in a never-seen-before avatar, Ram Charan's Acharya team has now dropped the actor's terrific first look from the film, which has indeed left many in awe.

Unveiling a 'Mass'ive poster of the film featuring Charan and Megastar Chiranjeevi, the latest tweet of one of the makers of the film, Kondidela Productions read, "Camaraderie of Comrades Wishing our Mighty #Siddha a very Happy Birthday." Let us tell you that the astounding first look has been released on the occasion of Ram Charan's 36th birthday.

Well, in the poster, the Mega Power Star as Siddha looks breathtaking as ever as he accompanies his comrade Chiranjeevi, apparently for a mission. The duo can be seen donning black uniforms as they walk in while holding a long gun in complete style. Fans, who have been seeing the actor in a bearded look for a while are completely impressed with his new style and are eagerly waiting to witness the duo on the big screen yet again.

Notably, the movie marks the third collaboration of the father-son duo after Magadheera (2009) and Bruce Lee- The Fighter (2015).

Though initially there were reports that the actor might only appear in a cameo role in Acharya, Charan had rubbished the rumours during an interview wherein he said,"It will be an absolute honor for me to be able to share the same frame as my father. Also, it is not a cameo, but a full-fledged role for me. I want to thank director Koratala Siva for making this happen."

Jointly produced by Konidela Productions and Matinee Entertainments, Acharya will have Pooja Hegde playing Ram Charan's love interest. South diva Kajal Aggarwal, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, Tanikella Bharani and Jisshu Sengupta are also part of the film's extensive star cast. Though there is no confirmation, reports are rife that Kannada Superstar Kichcha Sudeep has also been roped in the film as the main antagonist. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same. The technical team of Acharya consists of Mani Sharma as the music composer, cinematographer Tirru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo editor Naveen Nooli.

