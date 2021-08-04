Acharya: Here’s A Major Update Of Ram Charan-Chiranjeevi Starrer, Makers Share A Brand New Picture!

Today (August 4), the makers of Acharya took to their Twitter handle to drop a special update of the action entertainer. Sharing a picture of Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi from the sets, the team revealed that the film's shooting (talkie part) has been wrapped up.

Adding that two songs are remaining to be shot, the makers tweeted, "Talkie of the most awaited film #Acharya has been completed. Shooting of two songs is yet to be completed."

In the striking poster, the father-son duo can be seen sitting over a stone presumably near a lake. Interestingly, they have donned the same black uniform displayed earlier in the first look poster of the film.

Well, if reports are to be believed, the post-production process of the film has already begun. Reportedly, the first pending song featuring Chiru and Charan will be shot from August 20. The second song will be filmed on the Mega Power Star and Pooja Hegde. Though there is no confirmation, reports suggest that the release date will be announced once the film's entire shooting is completed.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya is presented by Konidela Production Company and produced by Niranjan Reddy under the banner Matinee Entertainments. South diva Kajal Aggarwal, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, Tanikella Bharani and Jisshu Sengupta are also part of the film's extensive star cast. The film's technical team consists of Mani Sharma as the music composer, cinematographer Tirru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo editor Naveen Nooli.

On a related note, Acharya's teaser and first single 'Laahe Laahe' was released on January 29 and March 31 respectively. The film marks Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi's fourth outing together after Magadheera (2009), Bruce Lee: The Fighter (2015) and Khaidi No 150 (2017).