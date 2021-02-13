Acharya: Is Pooja Hegde Charging Jaw-Dropping Remuneration To Star Opposite Ram Charan?

Of late, several rumours regarding Pooja Hegde's inclusion in Chiranjeevi's highly ambitious project Acharya has been doing the rounds on social media. Though the makers of the film or the actress herself have not clarified about the buzz as yet, the beautiful diva's remuneration for the action-entertainer has now become the talk of the town.

According to rumour mills, the actress is charging Rs 1 crore for the massive project. Reportedly, Pooja had charged Rs 2 crore for Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo and Rs 1 crore for Prabhas' Radhe Shyam. Though there is no confirmation regarding her remuneration for Acharya, many are puzzled with the buzz and are now wondering about her screen timing in the film.

Notably, the actress will star opposite Ram Charan in the film. She will be playing a village belle in Acharya. As per reports, she will join the team in the days to come, and will be a part of the film's 20 days shoot schedule.

Directed by Koratala Siva, the film will mark Chiranjeevi's third collaboration with Ram Charan after Magadheera (2009) and Bruce Lee- The Fighter (2015). Backed jointly by Chiranjeevi's Konidela Productions and Matinee Entertainments, Acharya will feature South diva Kajal Aggarwal and Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, the film has music composed by Mani Sharma.

On a related note, Acharya's teaser featuring Chiranjeevi was released on January 29, 2021. Along with the teaser, the team also revealed the release date of the film which is May 13, 2021. The film was initially planned to be released on August 14, 2020, however, the makers had to postpone the date owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

