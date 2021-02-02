Acharya: Kichcha Sudeep To Play A Key Role In Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan Starrer?

Just recently, the team of Acharya unveiled the teaser of the film. In the 1-minute-7-second video, lead actor Chiranjeevi was seen in a never-seen-before action-packed avatar. Interestingly, Mega Power Star Ram Charan gave a breathtaking voice-over to the much-awaited teaser. After garnering tremendous response for the teaser, the film has yet again made it to the headlines, thanks to an ongoing buzz on social media.

If reports have anything to do with reality, Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep will be essaying an important role in Acharya. Though there is no official confirmation if the actor will play the antagonist or a key role, reports suggest that the makers have approached Sudeep and are currently waiting for a green signal from his side.

Let us tell you that Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been roped in to play a baddie in the action-entertainer. Well, with the buzz going viral on social media, fans are expecting a clarification from the makers about the inclusion of the Eega actor. Interestingly, the actor's previous Tollywood film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019) also featured Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role.

On a related note, Sudeep recently celebrated 25 years in the show business. To celebrate the grand occasion along with the launch of his upcoming film Vikrant Rona, a sneak-peek and title logo of the film was unveiled at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. The fantasy thriller directed by Anup Bhandari has also become the world's first film to unveil its logo and title at the iconic skyscraper.

Coming back to Acharya, the film directed by Koratala Siva has Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady. The film jointly backed by Chiranjeevi's Konidela Productions and Matinee Entertainment will be released worldwide on May 13, 2021. Reportedly, Pooja Hegde will star opposite Ram Charan in the highly anticipated film.

