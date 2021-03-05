Acharya: Ram Charan And Pooja Hegde Start Shooting For A Dance Number

After much speculations about her inclusion in Acharya, Pooja Hegde has reportedly started shooting for the film in Andhra Pradesh's Maredumilli. As per reports, the south diva is currently shooting along with Ram Charan for a dance number in a specially erected set.

The montage song choreographed by renowned choreographer Sekhar is said to be one of the highlights of Acharya, which will take the story forward. Interestingly, Pooja will essay the role of a village belle and the love interest of Ram Charan in the film.

Though there is no official confirmation regarding her inclusion in the project, looks like the makers want to keep her role under wraps until the release, as she reportedly plays a crucial role in the highly anticipated film.

On a related note, team Acharya will soon start shooting in Andhra Pradesh's Rajahmundry for an action sequence featuring Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi. Rumours are rife that a celebrated stunt director has been roped in for shooting the high-octane sequence. Notably, Ram Charan will be playing a full-fledged role in the film, contrasting to reports which stated that he would be making a cameo appearance in Acharya.

Chiranjeevi-starrer's highly-anticipated teaser was released on January 29, which indeed thrilled the fans and followers of the lead actors, who have been waiting for the film for long. Acharya also featuring Kajal Aggarwal, Sonu Sood, Tanikella Bharani and Jisshu Sengupta, will have a grand release on May 13.

The action-entertainer helmed by Koratala Siva, marks his maiden collaboration with both Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi. The big-budget project is jointly backed by Megastar's Konidela Productions and Matinee Entertainments.

Also Read: RRR: Pictures Of Ram Charan And Jr NTR From The Film's Climax Sequence Leaked On Social Media

Also Read: RC 15: Ram Charan To Be Paired Opposite Korean Actress Bae Suzy In The Shankar Directorial?