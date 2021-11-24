Acharya: Ram Charan’s Character Teaser Siddha Saga To Be Out On November 28!

It's confirmed! The makers of Acharya will soon unveil Ram Charan's character teaser titled Siddha Saga. Sharing the big news, the makers wrote, "You have witnessed the Megastar's Mass Now the clock is set for Mega Powerstar #SiddhasSaga on Nov 28th."

Along with the tweet, the makers also unveiled a brand new poster featuring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, which has now set the internet on fire.

The viral poster emanates the duo's intense avatars. Siddha Saga will be out on November 28, Sunday. For the unversed, Chiranjeevi's character teaser was dropped by the makers on February 3.

Well, Ram Charan too shared the special news with his fans through his social media handles. Sharing his excitement, the Mega Power Star wrote, "Siddha is a memorable character for many reasons. Powerful Teaser is on its way! #SiddhasSaga on Nov 28th." With the news of Charan's character teaser going viral, fans are super thrilled and are now trending #SiddhaSaga on Twitter to celebrate the update's arrival.

Also starring Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh, Kishore, Posani Krishna Murali, Tanikella Bharani, Sangeetha Krish, Regina Cassandra and Ajay, the film will have a worldwide release on February 4. Helmed by Koratala Siva, Acharya was initially scheduled to hit the theatres on May 13, 2021, however, the makers had to defer the release date owing to the pandemic situation.

Chiranjeevi's Konidela Production Company and Niranjan Reddy's Matinee Entertainment is backing the big project. Pen India Limited is distributing the film. The crew behind the camera include cinematographer Tirru, music composer Mani Sharma and National Award-winning editor Naveen Nooli.

Talking about Ram Charan's upcoming projects, he has RRR with SS Rajamouli, #RC15 with Shankar and #RC16 with Gowtam Tinnanuri.