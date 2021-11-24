Acharya: Ram Charan’s Character Teaser Siddha Saga To Be Out On November 28!
It's
confirmed!
The
makers
of
Acharya
will
soon
unveil
Ram
Charan's
character
teaser
titled
Siddha
Saga.
Sharing
the
big
news,
the
makers
wrote,
"You
have
witnessed
the
Megastar's
Mass
Now
the
clock
is
set
for
Mega
Powerstar
#SiddhasSaga
on
Nov
28th."
Along with the tweet, the makers also unveiled a brand new poster featuring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, which has now set the internet on fire.
The viral poster emanates the duo's intense avatars. Siddha Saga will be out on November 28, Sunday. For the unversed, Chiranjeevi's character teaser was dropped by the makers on February 3.
Siddha is a memorable character for many reasons.— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) November 24, 2021
Powerful Teaser is on its way!#SiddhasSaga on Nov 28th.#Acharya #AcharyaOnFeb4th
Megastar @KChiruTweets #Sivakoratala @MsKajalAggarwal @hegdepooja #ManiSharma #NiranjanReddy @MatineeEnt @KonidelaPro @adityamusic pic.twitter.com/gUs7iiJOaK
Well, Ram Charan too shared the special news with his fans through his social media handles. Sharing his excitement, the Mega Power Star wrote, "Siddha is a memorable character for many reasons. Powerful Teaser is on its way! #SiddhasSaga on Nov 28th." With the news of Charan's character teaser going viral, fans are super thrilled and are now trending #SiddhaSaga on Twitter to celebrate the update's arrival.
Also starring Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh, Kishore, Posani Krishna Murali, Tanikella Bharani, Sangeetha Krish, Regina Cassandra and Ajay, the film will have a worldwide release on February 4. Helmed by Koratala Siva, Acharya was initially scheduled to hit the theatres on May 13, 2021, however, the makers had to defer the release date owing to the pandemic situation.
Chiranjeevi's Konidela Production Company and Niranjan Reddy's Matinee Entertainment is backing the big project. Pen India Limited is distributing the film. The crew behind the camera include cinematographer Tirru, music composer Mani Sharma and National Award-winning editor Naveen Nooli.
Talking about Ram Charan's upcoming projects, he has RRR with SS Rajamouli, #RC15 with Shankar and #RC16 with Gowtam Tinnanuri.